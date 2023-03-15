Violating mobile operators face no new subscriber development

The Vietnam Telecommunication Authority under the Ministry of Information and Communications has just issued Official Letter No. 978, requesting mobile telecommunications businesses to implement solutions to ensure new subscribers with correct information.

The Vietnam Telecommunication Authority cooperated with departments of Information and Communications in cities and provinces to inspect the implementation of the Official Letter No. 978 in telecommunication companies, especially with the development of new subscribers.

The Vietnam Telecommunication Authority proposed strict handling including the proposal to suspend the development of new subscribers to violating enterprises.

Accordingly, the agency requests enterprises to publish and post on their websites the list of telecommunications service providers (of the enterprise or directly authorized by the enterprise) in each province and city. The list of telecommunications service providers in each province and city must be sent to municipal and provincial departments of Information and Communications for further supervision.

Supervisors will pay attention to newly developed service activities with incomplete or incorrect information, selling and circulating on the market of SIMs with pre-entered subscriber information and pre-activated mobile services.

According to the Vietnam Telecommunication Authority, the Vietnamese mobile market currently has a total of 126 million subscribers. Among them, about 4 million SIMs registered with incorrect information even though telecommunication businesses have so far implemented many solutions to have subscribers' accurate information over the past time.

So far, three big enterprises including Viettel, VNPT and MobiFone accounting for 96 percent of the mobile market share have completed their data verification. Small businesses have submitted data and continue to review. The results show that there are still cases where the subscriber information does not match with the national population database or subscriber information is not in accordance with the present regulations.

According to a Viettel representative, after using AI for analysis, this network operator still has about 1.3 million subscribers who need to re-verify their information to match the national population database. However, this is not the final number because Viettel will conduct more data reviews with the Ministry of Public Security. From the beginning of July 2022, VNPT VinaPhone began to re-check subscriber information, both by technology and manually.

VinaPhone has about 1.1 million inaccurate mobile subscribers. With MobiFone, after the process of reviewing and comparing, as of early March 2023, this network operator has about 1.4 million subscribers whose information has not yet matched the national population database.

Currently, major carriers are preparing systems to support mobile users to re-verify their information. Specifically, users can use the app, website or come directly to the transaction counter of the network operator to provide correct information. Network operators in Vietnam have now implemented ways to help users update information that matches the national population database.

At the same time, carriers also send personalized messages to each subscriber so that users can understand and supplement information. For some special cases, the operator will send staff to the site to assist users in standardizing information.