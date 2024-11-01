Viettel 5G reaches 3 million users

Compared to the 4G network launched over seven years ago, Viettel’s 5G network is growing at twice the rate in terms of user adoption.

According to Viettel Telecom, as of October 31—just 15 days after the official launch—the 5G network had already reached 3 million users. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Hai Phong were the top five areas for 5G adoption, accounting for nearly 50 percent of all current subscribers.

This 5G growth rate surpasses that of the 4G network, which took a full month post-launch to reach the same milestone of 3 million users. A Viettel Telecom representative explained that, with the goal of making 5G accessible to everyone, customers don’t need to change their SIM cards or purchase any new plans; they only need a 5G-compatible device to start experiencing the Viettel 5G network immediately.

Viettel also noted that while subscribing to a 5G package is not required, hundreds of thousands of users have opted into 5G plans over the past two weeks. Most of these users have switched to 5G plans to experience faster speeds and take advantage of special offers from Viettel. Additionally, customers can continue to use 4G services without interruption when outside of 5G coverage areas.

Viettel currently offers 11 prepaid and eight postpaid 5G plans. These plans are priced similarly to 4G packages but provide double the data capacity along with complimentary access to premium content.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan