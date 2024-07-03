Vietnam's international aviation market resumes growth

The international aviation market has grown by 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the Ministry of Transport's conference on July 3 to outline tasks for the second half of 2024, Mr. Dinh Viet Thang, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), reported that the international aviation market has fully rebounded and slightly surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels.

Specifically, the international aviation market has grown by 3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. Vietnamese airlines now command a 44 percent share of the international passenger market, with average seat utilization rates exceeding 77 percent.

In the summer 2024 flight schedule, 63 foreign airlines and four Vietnamese airlines have completely restored international routes to pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, airlines are actively expanding into new markets in Central Asia, India, and Australia.

South Korea remains the foremost market, recording 5.3 million passengers in the past six months. Following closely, China saw a significant increase to 2.5 million passengers, more than tripling compared to the same period in 2023 and marking a 62 percent rise from 2019. China has reclaimed its second position among the top ten largest international markets in the second quarter.

In 2024, the CAAV has targeted 78.3 million passengers (34.8 million domestic and 43.5 million international) and 1.21 million tons of cargo, reflecting growth of 7.7 percent in passengers and 13.4 percent in cargo compared to 2023.

In the coming time, the CAAV will collaborate with airlines and Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad to assess needs, facilitate the opening of new airline routes, and enhance direct flights between Vietnam and other countries/territories. This includes prioritizing the resumption of international flights to popular tourist destinations like Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Da Lat.

The CAAV rigorously monitors and oversees the operational activities and fleet management of airlines, particularly those undergoing restructuring such as Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines, to ensure safe operations and uphold passenger rights.

Information from the conference revealed that airlines are currently grappling with aircraft shortages. Vietnam Airlines, for instance, has temporarily grounded 12 A321NEO aircraft due to engine recalls by Pratt & Whitney, along with two A350 aircraft affected by Rolls-Royce engines.

Looking ahead to the end of 2024, an additional 17 A321NEO aircraft and three to five A350 aircraft will also be affected by engine recalls, with extended maintenance periods of up to 300 days—nearly triple the previous duration. Consequently, aircraft shortages are expected to persist into the first half of 2025. The airline is actively collaborating with manufacturers to devise effective solutions to mitigate these challenges.

