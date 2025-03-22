Vietnam’s fruit, vegetables exports sharply decline three months in a row

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association (VINAFRUIT) has just reported that the country’s fruit and vegetables exports in March were estimated at US$421 million, marking a 10.5 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

This is the third consecutive month of the export value decline.

In the first quarter of the year, total fruit and vegetable exports reached US$1.1 billion, down 13.2 percent over the same period of 2024.

According to General Secretary of VINAFRUIT Dang Phuc Nguyen, the primary reason for the downturn was durian export being a key product of the industry has been facing challenges in both fresh and frozen forms.

From the beginning of 2025, China has enforced stricter regulations that required all imported durian shipments to undergo cadmium and Auramine O (Basic Yellow 2 - BY2) residues analysis recognized by Chinese laboratories.

The tighter regulations have not only applied to Vietnam but also to all exporting countries, making the export process more complicated and customs clearance delayed.

Tien Giang farmers are harvesting durian. (illustrattive photo: SGGP)

In 2024, durian exports brought in US$3.4 billion, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total fruit and vegetable export revenue (US$7.15 billion). If quality control issues are effectively addressed, Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports could reach US$8 billion in 2025.

In reverse, fruit and vegetable imports in March 2025 were U$$172 million, up 6.5 percent over the same period last year. In the first three months, imports reached US$578 million, a 17 percent increase compared to the same period of 2024.

The Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade urged businesses, cooperatives, and farmers to strengthen linkages, comply with new inspection standards, and focus on brand building to enhance Vietnam’s international market position.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong