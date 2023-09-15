Vietnam’s export revenue to grow more: Foreign businesses

Within the framework of the 2023 Export Forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade today, foreign businesses said that Vietnam’s export turnover will increase more.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the export turnover of agricultural products, seafood, and food maintained a growth rate of over double digits and reached more than US$50 billion this year, despite market problems, especially increased inflation in all major export markets. Among them, many product groups including wood, seafood, coffee, rubber, vegetables and fruits achieved a turnover of over $2 billion.

Deputy Director of the European-American Market Department Nguyen Thao Hien said that Vietnam is currently the world's top third supplier of coffee, cashew nuts, pepper and rice.

Especially in 2022, many types of our country's agricultural products such as fresh bananas, sweet potatoes, bird's nest, grapefruit, longan, passion fruit, and durian have been licensed to export to developed markets in the world like the US, Japan, China, New Zealand which will pave the way for the export of Vietnamese agricultural products.

in the first 8 months of 2023, China, the US and Japan continue to remain the three largest export markets. Export value to China accounted for 21.9 percent, an increase of 9.8 percent while it accounted for 20.6 percent for the US market, down 27.4 percent.

According to Ms. Hien, Vietnam's agricultural product sector is facing the challenge for agricultural products when it comes to sustainable development and environmental protection - inevitable trends in most of Vietnam's key export markets.

Countries not only adjust their legal frameworks with a series of new laws and regulations that specify the above two goals but also encourage other regional countries to follow through with strong political commitments at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Therefore, export businesses need to proactively transform green to easily participate in the global market.