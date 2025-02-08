Vietnamese, US defence chiefs hold phone talks

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth discussed bilateral cooperation during their phone talks on February 7.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang holds phone talks with US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on February 7. (Photo: VNA)

Minister Phan Van Giang congratulated Hegseth on his appointment as the 29th US Secretary of Defence while reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification, multilateralisation, and proactive international integration, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and responsible member of the international community.

Vietnam always sees the US as a leading strategic partner, he underscored, expressing his delight over the robust defence collaboration between the two countries over the past time which has expanded across multiple fields in alignment with broader Vietnam-US relations as well as the outcomes of the minister’s official trip to the US in September.

Describing post-war recovery cooperation as a bright spot in the bilateral defence ties, the general commended the US’ efforts in addressing war consequences, particularly its continued commitment to dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa Airbase, assistance to people with disabilities, bomb and mine clearance, and the search and repatriation of Vietnamese soldiers’ remains. He also acknowledged the two nations' collaboration in locating US servicemen missing in action during the war, underscoring the importance of these initiatives in promoting the spirit of shelving the past and looking toward the future.

Looking ahead, the Vietnamese minister expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain the exchange of high-level delegations as well as existing consultation and dialogue mechanisms, and soon organise the 13th Vietnam - US Defence Policy Dialogue in Vietnam.

As the two countries are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of their relations this year, he called for meaningful defence cooperation activities to celebrate this milestone.

The minister took the occasion to invite Hegseth to pay an official trip to Vietnam this year.

Hegseth, for his part, affirmed that the Trump administration values the cooperation with Vietnam, hoping to further enhance the defence ties, particularly in war legacy remediation, as agreed upon by both sides.

