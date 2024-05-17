Vietnamese student named on Forbes list of "30 Under 30 Asia" of 2024

Brian Minh Tran, a Vietnamese student whose birth name is Tran Tuan Minh and was born in 2002, has been selected by Forbes Magazine to the list of "30 Under 30 Asia" of 2024.

Forbes Magazine has selected Brian Minh Tran to the list of "30 Under 30 Asia" of 2024.

Forbes magazine on May 16 announced the list of "30 Under 30 Asia" of 2024, including 300 talents under 30 years old in many fields in Asia, who are working in many different fields and creating a positive influence in their professions and fields of activity.

This year, Vietnam has four people on the list, including Brian Minh Tran; Dong Van Hung, 27, owner of the channel "Mother-made Cuisine" with more than 1 million subscribers; Pham Tuan Huy, 26, a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University and Phan Dang Hoang, 23, a fashion designer.

Brian Minh Tran, a third-year university student majoring in Business Administration at VinUni University, was honoured in Social Impact.

Minh is co-founder and chair of UpYouth, a non-profit organisation focused on supporting student entrepreneurs in Việt Nam.

Founded in 2020, UpYouth hosts workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs with guest speakers from well-established startups and companies like Vingroup and Vietnamese startup Sky Mavis, developer of blockchain-based video game Axie Infinity.

UpYouth says more than 30,000 students have benefited from its workshops. UpYouth also runs an incubator, which the organisation says has helped 30 student startups raise a combined US$3.5 million.

Outside of UpYouth, Tran is assistant to the global deputy CEO at VinFast, the car unit of Vingroup.

VNA