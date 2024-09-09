International

Vietnamese space inaugurated in Ukrainian city

A space dedicated to Vietnam, called “Goc Vietnam (Vietnamese corner)”, has been inaugurated in the port city of Odessa in Ukraine.

vna-potal-khanh-thanh-goc-viet-nam-tai-so-thu-thanh-pho-odessa-ukraine-7580052-1967.jpg.webp
At the inauguration ceremony of the space dedicated to Vietnam, called “Goc Vietnam (Vietnamese corner)” in Odessa, Ukraine. (Photo: Published by VNA)

At the inauguration ceremony on September 6, Mayor of Odessa Gennadiy Trukhanov praised the valuable contributions of the Vietnamese community and the humanitarian significance of the project, especially amid the current conflict.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach highlighted that the project symbolises the friendship between the community and the city.

He said Odessa provides opportunities for Vietnamese expatriates, and in return, they must contribute to Odessa.

Igor Chemorkin, a chief specialist of the Odessa oblast’s department of culture, tourism, ethnicities, and religions, noted this is the first project at a public place in Odessa, showcasing a friendly and hospitable Vietnam. It also represents the pioneering work of the Vietnamese community among over 50 ethnic groups residing in the oblast and city.

The space, constructed with contributions from the Vietnamese Embassy and the local Vietnamese community, covers an area of approximately 500 square meters with four façades in the most picturesque area of the Odessa Zoo.

VNA

Tags

the Odessa Zoo Vietnamese Embassy local Vietnamese community

