Top leader departs for state visits to Australia, New Zealand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on August 9 departed Hanoi for state visits to Australia and New Zealand, which will run through August 14.
The visits are made at the invitations of Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro.
The delegation includes Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Among other members are Nguyen Hai Ninh, CPV Central Committee member and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office; Nguyen Doan Anh, CPV Central Committee member and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; To An Xo, Assistant to the General Secretary and State President; Pham Hung Tam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia; and Phan Minh Giang, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand.