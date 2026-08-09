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Top leader departs for state visits to Australia, New Zealand

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam's visits, from August 9-14, are made at the invitations of Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, on August 9 departed Hanoi for state visits to Australia and New Zealand, which will run through August 14.

The visits are made at the invitations of Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn and Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 9 departs Hanoi for state visits to Australia and New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation includes Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front; Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; Gen. Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; and Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Among other members are Nguyen Hai Ninh, CPV Central Committee member and Chief of the CPV Central Committee Office; Nguyen Doan Anh, CPV Central Committee member and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; To An Xo, Assistant to the General Secretary and State President; Pham Hung Tam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia; and Phan Minh Giang, Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand.

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