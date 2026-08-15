Vietnamese leaders send condolences over passing of former Chinese Premier

The Party, State and people of Vietnam always value the former Chinese leader’s significant contributions to the development of Vietnam–China relations in the early years of the 21st century, the messages said.

Vietnamese leaders on August 14 sent messages of condolence to their Chinese counterparts following the death of Zhu Rongji, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and former Premier of China’s State Council.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent messages of condolence to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji, and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office Cai Qi, along with the bereaved family.

Zhu Rongji, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and former Premier of China’s State Council. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

The messages described Mr. Zhu Rongji as an outstanding leader who made important contributions to China's reform and opening-up and its integration into the global economy.

The Party, State and people of Vietnam always value the former Chinese leader’s significant contributions to the development of Vietnam–China relations in the early years of the 21st century, the messages said.

The key Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping at its core, the Chinese people will turn grief into strength and continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in building China into a modern, strong, prosperous, democratic, civilised, harmonious and beautiful socialist country.

They affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always attach importance to and stand ready to work with their Chinese counterparts to further deepen Vietnam–China relations for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also cabled a message of condolence to Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

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