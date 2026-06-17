Vietnamese Prime Minister meets with Head of Republic of Tatarstan in Kazan

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in Kazan on June 16 afternoon (local time).

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (center) meets with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov (right). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in Kazan on June 16 afternoon (local time) within the framework of his visit to the Russian Federation to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit celebrating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.

Minnikhanov expressed his honour to welcome PM Le Minh Hung and the Vietnamese delegation, including leaders of many ministries and agencies, to Kazan. He expressed his confidence that the trip would open up many opportunities for cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan in particular and Vietnam, and between Russia and Vietnam in general.

Minnikhanov said that in recent times, relations between localities of the two countries have been developing vibrantly. However, the level and contribution to bilateral economic and trade growth are still not commensurate with the potential and needs of each country, and there is still much room for localities of the two nations to step up cooperation effectively.

He emphasised that the Republic of Tatarstan has leading industries such as Kamaz truck manufacturing, chemicals, civil aircraft, petrochemicals, textiles, and wood products. The region also focuses on developing small and medium-sized enterprises and industrial parks in the information technology sector, creating jobs for over 45,000 people and generating US$10 billion in revenue annually.

The Republic of Tatarstan hopes to establish relations with Vietnamese localities, not only to introduce development models but also to connect businesses to seek cooperation opportunities.

Expressing his desire to welcome more Vietnamese tourists to the Republic of Tatarstan and contribute to enhancing understanding between the people of Russia and Vietnam, Minnikhanov suggested Vietnam consider opening a Consulate General in Kazan.

PM Le Minh Hung expressed his pleasure at visiting Kazan of the Republic of Tatarstan, and highly appreciated the meticulous preparations made by the Republic of Tatarstan and Kazan for the large-scale ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit with the participation of numerous leaders and experts from various countries.

He expressed his confidence that the summit would create momentum to further strengthen the ASEAN-Russia Strategic Partnership in general and relations between ASEAN member states, including Vietnam, and Russia.

PM Le Minh Hung congratulated the leaders and people of the Republic of Tatarstan on their socio-economic development and improved living standards in recent years.

He emphasised that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and wants to maintain and strengthen cooperation in various fields for the common benefit of both nations, and for stability and development in the region and the world.

The PM reiterated that during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Russia and his attendance at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War in May 2025, the highest-level leaders of the two countries reached a common perception and determination to comprehensively elevate mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all fields, in line with the requirements of the new development era.

Affirming that localities and businesses play a very important role in this process, PM Le Minh Hung stated that Vietnam is interested in cooperating with key industrial enterprises of the Republic of Tatarstan and the Vietnamese Government is committed to creating all favourable conditions for Russian businesses, including those from Tatarstan, to do long-term and stable business in Vietnam.

He thanked the administration of the Republic of Tatarstan and Minnikhanov personally for their continued attention, priority, and favourable conditions created for the Vietnamese community in Tatarstan.

The PM welcomed the prospect that the Republic of Tatarstan will soon find a suitable locality of Vietnam to establish relations and seek opportunities for cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths and needs, such as economy and trade, education and training, tourism, and culture.

PM Le Minh Hung also encouraged airlines from both countries to consider developing more commercial flight routes connecting Kazan with Hanoi.

VNA