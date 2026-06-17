Top leader calls for stronger Vietnam–Laos judicial cooperation

The Party General Secretary and State President shared information on Vietnam’s recent judicial reforms and highlighted its ongoing initiatives to improve the legal system and enhance law enforcement.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) receives Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 16 called for stronger judicial cooperation between Vietnam and Laos while receiving Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is in Vietnam to attend the 7th expanded justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces.

​Welcoming the Lao official, the top leader said the visit, together with recent trips by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries following their respective Party congresses, reflects the high priority both sides place on strengthening their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

Expressing his satisfaction with the growing Vietnam–Laos relationship, he praised recent high-level exchanges, including Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum earlier this month.

​He stressed that ministries, sectors and localities of the two countries, including the two justice ministries, had made important contributions to the bilateral ties. Vietnam consistently regards strengthening relations with Laos as a strategic priority and stays ready to share development experience with its neighbouring nation, the leader stressed.

Commending more than four decades of cooperation between the two justice sectors, the Vietnamese leader suggested the two sides further enhance mutual support, policy coordination, information and experience sharing, and capacity building for legal personnel. He also urged closer cooperation in implementing agreements reached by the two Parties and nations, particularly in establishing legal frameworks for key connectivity projects.

Regarding the expanded justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces, held alternately by the two ministries, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam described it as a practical platform that helps maintain security and social order while promoting socio-economic development in border areas.

The two justice sectors need to address emerging cross-border issues, facilitate trade and people-to-people exchanges, and contribute to building a Vietnam–Laos border of peace, friendship, stability and sustainable development, he noted.

For his part, Khamphan briefed his host on the implementation of the Resolution of the 12th Congress of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, recent cooperation between the two justice ministries, and legal and institutional development, settlement of nationality and civil status issues in border areas, and the training of high-quality personnel for Laos’s justice sector.

The Lao leader thanked Vietnam for its longstanding and effective support for Laos and expressed interest in learning from the country’s experience in institutional reforms.

He affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Justice will continue close coordination with its Vietnamese counterpart to improve the legal system and contribute to preserving and strengthening the special solidarity between the two countries.

VNA