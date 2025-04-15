Vietnamese Prime Minister meets China’s top leader

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed appreciation for Xi’s four visits to Vietnam in his capacity as Party General Secretary and President of China.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed appreciation for Xi’s four visits to Vietnam in his capacity as Party General Secretary and President of China, believing that this historic milestone will provide strategic direction and fresh impetus to further foster ties between the two Parties and countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh welcomed the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi on April 14, hailing it as the most important high-level engagement in bilateral ties this year.

He congratulated China on achieving its first centenary goal, highlighting the country’s rapid post-Covid recovery, substantial contributions to global economic growth and breakthroughs in key technologies. He voiced confidence that the Chinese Party, State, and people will successfully realise their second centenary goal.

Highlighting Vietnam’s recent socio-economic progress, PM Pham Minh Chinh reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to its “three strategic breakthroughs” and “strategic quartet” approach, which prioritise advancements in sci-tech, a lean and efficient administrative system, private sector growth, and an independent, self-reliant, globally integrated economy.

Vietnam consistently considers the development of relations with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority, he said, adding that Vietnam is determined to advance the building of a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

To nurture bilateral ties, the Prime Minister proposed strengthening political trust to guide overall relations, maintaining regular exchanges between top Party and State leaders, and institutionalising contacts between the two PMs. He advocated for enhanced national defence-security cooperation as a cornerstone of the relationship and called for mutual support within multilateral frameworks.

He urged both nations to enhance the quality and effectiveness of practical cooperation, particularly in railway development, prioritising credit arrangements, technology transfer, and workforce training. He proposed the early signing of an ODA loan agreement to commence construction of the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong railway in 2025, alongside advancing other key routes such as Dong Dang-Hanoi and Mong Cai-Ha Long-Hai Phong. He also called for balanced and sustainable trade growth, urging China to facilitate greater market access for Vietnamese agricultural products and other goods.

The leader called for an accelerated partnership in developing new productive forces, with a primary focus on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation. He stressed the importance of launching large-scale, symbolic projects in Vietnam, creating new benchmarks in environmental and financial cooperation, deepening collaboration in culture, education, tourism, and aviation, while enhancing exchanges and coordination within multilateral frameworks.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also proposed the two sides continuing to build a boderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and maintain peace and stability at sea, creating a favourable environment for the development of each country. He emphasised the need to adhere to high-level common perceptions, effectively manage and appropriately resolve disagreements in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect, in accordance with international law, including the1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Xi expressed his joy to choose Vietnam as the first destination for his overseas visit in 2025, saying that this decision fully demonstrates the high regard the Chinese Party and Government for the China-Vietnam relations and the friendship between the two countries' people.

Showing his impression of the strong momentum of Vietnam's “Doi moi” (renewal) process, Xi congratulated Vietnam on its significant achievements in socio-economic development, particularly its high and stable economic growth. He also wished Vietnam success in organising the 14th National Party Congress, ushering the country into an era of prosperity and growth.

The Chinese leader affirmed that the Party and Government of China are committed to a friendship policy towards Vietnam, and always consider Vietnam a priority in their neighbouring diplomacy. He reiterated China's firm support for Vietnam's path of socialism, tailored to its specific circumstances, stating that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to build a community with a shared future between the two countries, guided by the six major orientations, contributing to the advancement of humanity.

He expressed his pleasure at the positive results achieved during his talks with Vietnam's Party General Secretary To Lam, noting that the two sides also signed over 40 cooperation agreements, covering substantial and comprehensive areas, which generated many fruitful outcomes for the visit.

Xi praised PM Pham Minh Chinh for his important contributions to promoting cooperation across areas between the two countries.

He highly valued PM Chinh’s proposals for strengthening relations between the two parties and countries, expressing his hope that the two sides will make full use of existing exchange mechanisms, especially the Steering Committee for bilateral cooperation; collaboration in the party, government, and parliament channels, as well as among key ministries such as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Public Security.

The two sides should seize development opportunities in science and technology, leverage the geographical proximity between the two countries to tap into economic cooperation potential, and actively promote railway cooperation mechanism.

Xi affirmed that China is willing to expand the import of Vietnamese agricultural products and encourage Chinese enterprises to increase high-quality investment in Vietnam.

He suggested the two sides effectively organise activities within the framework of the the Year of China-Vietnam Humanistic Exchange 2025, launch tourism routes, and strengthen cooperation in education and healthcare to bring tangible benefits to the two nations’ people. He also called on relevant ministries and sectors of the two countries to actively implement cooperation projects, properly manage differences based on high-level common perceptions, and promote cooperation at sea, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the region and the world.

VNA