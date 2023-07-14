SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

International

Vietnamese leaders congratulate France on National Day

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 sent a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 sent a message of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron on the 234th anniversary of the European country’s National Day (July 14, 1789 - 2023).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a congratulatory message to his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne, while Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Senate Gérard Larcher and President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.

Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son congratulated French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.

VNA

Tags

President Vo Van Thuong French President Emmanuel Macron france National Day

Other news