Vietnamese leader meets with top Chinese legislator

Vietnam considers the strengthening of cooperation and friendship with China a consistent policy, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, said Party General Secretary and President To Lam.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam (L) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji (Photo: VNA)

During a meeting in Beijing on August 19 with member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Lam affirmed that leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State commit to inheriting and upholding the political legacy of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

He expressed readiness to work closely with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other key Chinese leaders, including Chairman Zhao, to build a fine and reliable working relationship with the same orientations for the continuous development of ties between the two Parties and countries.

Lam congratulated China on its remarkable achievements, notably its success in reaching the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Zhao affirmed that China views Vietnam as a priority in its policy of neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Chinese Party, State and people wish to continuously strengthen, maintain and foster the friendly neighborliness and fraternal ties with Vietnam, actively build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, contributing to the modernisation of socialism in both countries, he said.

Thanking Lam for his congratulations and positive assessment of the results of the third plenary session of the CPC Central Committee, he also shared the importance of the session in deepening comprehensive reform and advancing Chinese-style modernisation in the near future.In reply, Lam invited Zhao to visit Vietnam soon to co-chair the first session of the Vietnam-China inter-parliamentary cooperation mechanism with Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

He suggested that the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China continue facilitating the exchange of all-level delegations, including interactions among members of specialised committees, friendship parliamentarians’ groups, local People's Congresses of China and municipal and provincial People's Councils of Vietnam. This, he believed, would solidify the friendship and cooperation between the two legislatures and ensure the effective implementation of cooperation agreements.

Additionally, he called for increasing the sharing of experience in law building, and further upholding the role of supervising and hastening the two governments to realise common perceptions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, and improve the effectiveness of substantive cooperation in various fields.

The guest also stressed the need for mutual support at global and regional inter-parliamentary forums, and close coordination in implementing international treaties to which both sides are members, for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Zhao agreed with Lam’s views on developing the relations between the two Parties and States, enhancing the exchange and cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Chinese National People’s Congress, and carrying out the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He suggested both sides unceasingly improve transport connections, particularly railway and road, and promote cross-border cooperation area building, affirming that China stands ready to import the agricultural products of Vietnam’s strengths, accelerate projects to improve people’s livelihoods, organise various friendship activities to mark the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2025, and rationally handle issues related to border and territory.

The host also affirmed that the National People’s Congress of China is willing to step up and further deepen the friendship exchange and substantive cooperation with the Vietnamese National Assembly, contributing to building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future to bring practical benefits to the two nations and their people.

Earlier, Party General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage paid tribute to Chairman Mao Zedong, a close comrade of the Vietnamese people, at the memorial house dedicated to the late Chinese leader.

