Vietnamese exporters’ efforts in finding orders rewarded

Exporters have had to struggle to find new orders and overcome green trade barriers - a series of measures to restrict imports formulated by importing countries to protect natural resources, ecological environment and human health in international trade activities - for many months. Their efforts were not futile when at the beginning of July, more items were exported.

Exports of several items grow

Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association Dang Phuc Nguyen said that the export turnover of vegetables and fruits in the first seven months of 2023 reached US$3.23 billion, up 68 percent over the same period in 2022. Exports of fruits, rice, cashew nuts and many essential items have seen the most impressive growth. For example, the export turnover of durian recorded so far has reached about $850 million doubling that of 2022. This figure is expected to reach $1.2-1.5 billion by the end of this year. The export turnover of rice products reached US$2.58 billion up 29.6 percent over the same period.

Revealing the exports of seafood, General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Truong Dinh Hoe said in the first 6 months of 2023, seafood export turnover reached more than US$4 billion, down 27.4 percent over the same period whereas from the beginning of July until now, the export turnover of this group of products has increased by nearly US$1 billion, bringing the total export turnover from the beginning of the year to now to more than US$5 billion, declining 2 percent compared to the same period.

Similarly, exports of wood products reached US$6 billion in the first 6 months of the year, down 25 percent over the same period. However, by the end of July, export turnover had reached US$1.1 billion. This shows a signal that wood product exports are gradually recovering.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, export orders for other commodity groups such as livestock, coffee, cashew nuts, and food also rebounded, ranging from 6-13 percent. Many businesses said that they have achieved high sales and grown from 10-30 percent, even up to 70 percent from the beginning of July until now.

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Duc Thanh Wood Company Le Hai Lieu said that the market has fallen to their lowest levels and it will slowly go up according to the rule. The company has received a number of orders for the new season.

She revealed that the company has been contacting some customers, adding that orders for 2024 are quite feasible and wood exports will possibly recover by 2024.

Sharing the same opinion on this issue, Director of Hiep Long Company Huynh Quang Thanh said that in the third quarter of 2023, the situation will return to normal. Businesses that have a wide market and especially go to a niche market will survive more firmly.

Policies are served launchers

At a meeting with Vietnamese trade counselors abroad recently, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai emphasized that the US is Vietnam's largest export market with an estimated turnover of US$52.4 billion while China is Vietnam's largest import market with an estimated turnover of US$58.6 billion. In addition, the demand for Vietnamese agricultural products in China, Korea, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is increasing, so orders are expected to have a breakthrough in the last months of the year.

However, the representative of Vietnam's trade counselor in Beijing noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, localities and businesses need to closely monitor food hygiene and safety standards, the management of growing areas, packaging facilities, especially the control of harmful microorganisms on products to keep the positive growth momentum for export activities at the end of the year. Plus, he stressed quality, price and product supply, and design improvement to suit consumer tastes also need to be regularly taken heed of.

At the brief, many businesses suggested that authorities soon support them in building cold supply chains such as warehouse and logistics systems for the preservation and transportation of agricultural products for exports to improve their competitiveness.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade added that it is strengthening trade promotion, proactively preparing the consumption market for seasonal agricultural products as spikes or drops in prices can be triggered by a drought or a bumper crop.

The system of Vietnam's Trade Office abroad is stepping up exports of seasonal agricultural products such as litchi, longan, durian, and dragon fruit.

In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed separate capital to support businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements (FTAs). Accordingly, the State Bank, ministries and agencies work with commercial banks to have appropriate credit sources and preferential interest rates to support businesses that want to improve production capacity.

At the same time, enterprises themselves also need to accelerate their access to green credit sources to promptly meet the increasing requirements of export markets.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and localities have built piloted ecosystems in 1-2 fields and industries in each province first to take advantage of opportunities from FTAs, said Deputy Minister Do. Thang Hai.