Vietnamese enterprises face difficulties in applying AI to production

Many enterprises in Vietnam want to implement Artificial Intelligence programs, following the National Digital Transformation program, but they are unsure where to start, how to build, and what processes to follow to achieve the highest efficiency.

This was heard at the ‘AI Solutions for Businesses’ seminar at Quang Trung Software Park in District 12 this morning.

The seminar was organized by Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Support and Consulting Center (DXCenter) in cooperation with VNITO Alliance - a non-profit organization to promote Vietnam ITO/BPO sector, gather Vietnam software outsourcing enterprises, and create an effective bridge between the ITO/BPO community and the government and other units.

Currently, the application of AI in production is a trend of businesses around the world to create breakthrough products and services, increase productivity, and efficiency and reduce costs.

In Vietnam, many AI technology companies have created AI solutions that can serve a variety of industries and fields, but application in practice still faces difficulties.

Deputy Director Pham Thi Kim Phuong of Quang Trung Software Park said that in the context of the world entering the digital age, artificial intelligence is becoming a core factor not only in the field of technology but also in all aspects of social life. Especially in business, AI is not only a support tool but also a decisive factor in helping companies improve performance, optimize processes and create outstanding values.

For a comprehensive view and to serve the digital transformation needs of units, Quang Trung Software Park has synthesized AI solutions researched and developed by Vietnamese businesses, which are introduced at the exhibition area. In addition, a forum to share knowledge, experience, and the latest achievements from experts in the field of AI was held which is expected to help businesses find the most suitable solutions for applying AI to their operations, said Ms. Pham Thi Kim Phuong.

According to Mr. Pham Tuan Anh, representative of the Artificial Intelligence Center of TMA Technology Group, although Vietnam has a rich workforce in technology, the domestic market has many businesses providing solutions for digital transformation and AI, but still faces difficulties in commercialization, application and deployment in practice.

Therefore, to effectively utilize and initiate the AI application process, businesses need to define their goals, and strategies, and choose appropriate technologies aligned with their business purposes to enhance efficiency and maximize AI value. First and foremost, businesses should focus on digital transformation, data construction, and management, which are crucial foundations to ensure effective AI models and sustainable long-term value, emphasized Mr. Pham Tuan Anh.

In addition to the knowledge-sharing seminar on AI application processes, the exhibition area showcases nearly 100 AI solutions developed by Vietnamese enterprises. These solutions span various fields, including generative artificial intelligence, smart cameras, optical recognition technology, natural language processing, data analysis, prediction, process automation, and educational software.

According to a report by QTSC Integrated Operation Center, the global AI market was valued at approximately US$93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent from 2022 to 2030. This remarkable development underscores the increasing importance of AI in supporting and enhancing business operations, and providing advanced technological solutions for enterprises.

In recent years, many Vietnamese businesses have begun integrating AI into their operations, primarily focusing on sectors such as manufacturing, banking, retail, healthcare, and e-commerce. Most of these businesses set goals for AI deployment, aiming to increase revenue, enhance user experiences, optimize processes, and save costs and labor.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan