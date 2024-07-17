Vietnamese Embassy assists families of victims in Bangkok hotel case

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand is working tirelessly to support the families of the Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in Bangkok on July 16, and to ensure a swift investigation into the case.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (L) and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (C) are at the scene.

Six foreign nationals, including four Vietnamese, were found dead at the five-star hotel in Pathun Wan district, Bangkok. Bangkok police commissioner Thithi Saengsawang said at a press briefing late July 16 that the victims were not dead from suicide but from the killing of others.

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung said the embassy is collaborating closely with Thai authorities and relevant units of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry to identify the victims, provide necessary support for their families, and adopting necessary citizen protection measures.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Hung said upon learning of this incident, he and embassy staff promptly arrived at the scene to grasp the situation following the instructions of Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and ministry leaders.

The embassy will work with the Vietnam Immigration Department to verify the identities of the four Vietnamese victims based on passport information. Once confirmed, they will notify the families and assist them in completing necessary procedures to repatriate the remains as soon as Thai authorities allow, he said.

He appreciated the prompt response from Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and high-ranking Thai police officials, who were present at the scene and held a press briefing on the case on the evening of July 16.

The embassy will continue working closely with relevant Thai authorities throughout the investigation and provide timely updates for the press as new information becomes available, Hung said.

