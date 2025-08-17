Vietnamese doctor elected President of Southeast Asia Arthroplasty Association

Dr. Tang Ha Nam Anh has been elected President of the ASEAN Arthroplasty Association (AAA) for the 2025-2026 term at the association's 17th Annual Meeting in Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia.

Established in 2007, the AAA connects joint replacement specialists across Southeast Asia. For over 17 years, the organization has hosted annual conferences to facilitate the exchange of experience and provide training in joint replacement techniques for regional doctors.

The AAA also collaborates with continental and global arthroplasty societies to offer training courses for orthopedic surgeons. The association has also strengthened ties among doctors through fellowship programs that allow surgeons to train in member countries.

As the incoming president, Dr. Tang Ha Nam Anh's responsibilities will include organizing the annual conference to share the latest advancements in joint replacement, connecting the association with national chapters, facilitating doctor exchanges, and supporting member countries in the field.

Vietnam's experience in successfully hosting specialized medical conferences contributed to the country being entrusted with the presidency. Notably, Vietnam recently hosted the 2024 meeting with the ASEAN Society for Sports and Arthroscopy (ASSA) and the 2025 Advanced Arthroplasty Meeting of the Asia Pacific Arthroplasty Society (APAS), as well as numerous training courses.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan