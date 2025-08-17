Health

Rare cesarean delivery results in healthy triplet boys at Tuyen Hoa Hospital

Tuyen Hoa Regional General Hospital in Quang Tri Province has announced the successful delivery of healthy triplet boys, a rare medical event, via cesarean section yesterday.

Three babies

The mother and all three infants are reported to be in stable condition.

The mother, a 32-year-old resident of Tuyen Phu Commune, was admitted at 34 weeks of pregnancy with abdominal pain. An ultrasound confirmed a high-risk multiple pregnancy including the complication of an umbilical cord knot. An immediate consultation led by Dr. Hoang Van Toan, Head of the Obstetrics Department, determined that an emergency cesarean section was necessary.

The three baby boys were delivered safely, weighing in at 2.1 kg, 2.1 kg, and 2 kg, respectively. All were born in stable health and did not require oxygen support.

A hospital representative stated that multiple pregnancies inherently carry significant risks and stressed the importance of regular prenatal check-ups at a reputable medical facility. This proactive approach ensures timely intervention should complications arise.

The successful delivery marks one of the rarest triplet births in the region, bringing immense joy to the family and the medical team involved, he added.

