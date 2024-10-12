Vietnamese, Chinese Parties strengthen relations

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Luong Cuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat, is on a working visit to China from October 9-12.

Luong Cuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat (left) and Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China (Photo: VNA)

The working trip is to realize the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries in recent times.

At a meeting on October 11 with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong said he believes that the Chinese people, under leadership of the CPC with Xi as the "core", will achieve the goals set at the 20th CPC Party Congress.

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam visits a research center of Communist Party of China in West Chang'an street in Beijing (Photo: VNA)

He said that further strengthening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in line with the 16-word motto (friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-lasting stability and looking toward the future) and the "four goods" spirit (good neighbours, good friends, good comrades, and good partners) and six major orientations is an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

President of China Xi Jinping congratulated the Vietnamese people on their comprehensive achievements in recent times, affirming that the Party, State, and people of China place great importance on relations with Vietnam, considering the development of the ties a priority in their neighbourhood diplomacy policy.

The six major orientations comprise stronger political trust, more substantial cooperation in defence – security, deeper and more practical cooperation, more solid social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better management and settlement of differences.

He said China is ready to work with Vietnam to maintain high-level exchanges and contacts and promote cooperation in all fields and via all channels.The Chinese leader suggested that the two sides promote the efficiency of cooperation and exchange mechanisms on the Party channel; deploy the dialogue mechanism in defence-security; strengthen practical cooperation and high-quality connections, especially for railways, border gates, infrastructure construction, state-owned enterprise development, and environmental protection, including new fields like digital economy, green development, and natural disaster prevention and mitigation.

The two sides should coordinate to organise diverse collaboration and exchange activities on the occasion of 75th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties next year, he noted.

At their talks, Luong Cuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, member of the Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the Committee’s Office, exchanged views on specific measures to implement the common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders and the agreements between the two Parties and countries.

At the talks and meetings, the leaders of the two parties have agreed to deepen and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and build a Vietnam-China community with a shared futures of strategic significance.

In particular, the recent State visit of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to China has brought bilateral relations into a new stage of development. They consented that economic cooperation has grown rapidly in recent times, becoming a bright spot in bilateral relations.

Collaboration between localities, especially border provinces, of the two countries has been vibrant and substantive.

The Chinese leaders expressed their desire to promote cooperation in traditional fields and expand it into new areas, aiming to increase China's imports of Vietnamese agricultural products and encourage Chinese enterprises to boost investment in Vietnam.

Luong Cuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat suggested that the two sides well control and resolve differences in the spirit of frankness, sincerity and friendship, focus on stabilising the situation at sea, and respect each other's legitimate rights and interests in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

While in China, the CPV delegation met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, held an exchange with leading Chinese experts to learn about China's theoretical and practical issues relating to building a new quality productive force and digital transformation in Party agencies.

Vietnamplus