Vietnamese, Cambodian navies strengthen friendship

A delegation and Ship 263 of the Naval Region 3 Command under the Vietnam People's Navy and has visited units under the Royal Cambodian Navy in Preah Sihanouk province to strengthen the friendly relations between the two countries’ naval forces.

During the four-day trip from September 26 – 29, the Vietnamese delegation led by Colonel Trinh Xuan Tung, Deputy Commander and Chief of the Staff of the Naval Region 3, held talks with units of the coastal and island defence command and Ream Naval Base of the Royal Cambodian Navy.

Art and sport exchange activities have also been organised, including a friendly volleyball tournament between crew members of Ship 263 and naval officers of Ream Naval Base.

The Vietnamese naval delegation’s visit has contributed to deepening the friendship, cooperation, understanding, and trust between the armies and naval forces of the two countries, thus maintaining peace and stability in the bordering waters and historical waters between Vietnam and Cambodia.

On the occasion, the delegation laid a wreath at the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument in tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime in Cambodia.

Previously, on September 25 – 26, Ship 263 of Naval Region 5 and Ship 1142 of Ream Naval Base joined the 72nd joint patrol session in the Vietnam - Cambodia historical waters.