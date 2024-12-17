Vietnam vigilant against new resurgent diseases

Medical workers give consultation on vaccination

The global threat of new and re-emerging infectious diseases in humans, livestock, and wildlife requires Vietnam to remain vigilant.

According to Dr. Nguyen Luong Tam, Deputy Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health, most emerging diseases start from animals and then spread to humans accounting for more than 70 percent.

The phenomenon of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases encompasses a range of illnesses caused by various pathogens, including viruses, parasites, and fungi. This trend is categorized into four primary groups: diseases that are transmitted directly from wild animals to humans, such as HIV, Mpox, and Zika; diseases that originate in wild animals, then spread to domestic animals before infecting humans, including influenza, influenza A, Japanese encephalitis B, and rabies; diseases transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes and ticks; and the rise of drug-resistant infections, particularly those caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

In Vietnam, as of the start of this year, there have been 20,469 reported suspected measles cases, which include 4,918 confirmed cases and 5 fatalities. Additionally, there is a rising trend in various other infectious diseases, such as dengue fever, hand, foot and mouth disease, malaria, diphtheria, seasonal flu, and some newly emerging diseases.

Notably, the country has documented 73 cases of monkeypox (Mpox), primarily in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern regions, along with 12 anthrax cases in Dien Bien and Son La in 2024. The incidence of seasonal flu has surged, with a total of 264,830 cases reported across the nation, resulting in 8 deaths in Binh Dinh, Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, and Phu Yen.

Dr. Nguyen Luong Tam cautioned that rising trade and tourism, coupled with unpredictable weather changes and a portion of the population resisting vaccination, are exacerbating the risks of disease transmission.

A medical worker of Pasteur Institute conducts studies on new viruses

Deputy Minister of Health Associate Professor Nguyen Thi Lien Huong stated that to enhance the proactive and effective management of infectious disease prevention and control, the Ministry of Health has tasked the Department of Preventive Medicine in coordination with other related agencies to revise the Circular No. 10/2024/TT-BYT. This revision will update the list of infectious diseases and the mandatory use of vaccines and medical biological products, specifically incorporating the pneumococcal and cervical cancer vaccines into the Expanded Immunization Program as outlined in Government Resolution No. 104/NQ-CP from August 15, 2022.

Additionally, the Ministry is urging relevant units to promptly establish technical processes and economic-technical standards for preventive medicine services, as well as to formulate a disease prevention and control plan for 2025.

The Ministry of Health has also instructed the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management to rigorously enforce infection control regulations, prevent cross-infection within medical examination and treatment facilities, and prioritize the protection of patients in high-risk categories. Furthermore, it is essential to continuously revise guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, and infection control in these facilities to align with disease prevention efforts.

The health sector will maintain vigilant monitoring and supervision of the epidemic situation, actively tracking disease cases and pathogens while ensuring thorough management of outbreaks. Efforts will focus on endemic diseases such as hand, foot, and mouth disease and dengue fever, as well as vaccine-preventable illnesses like measles, whooping cough, and diphtheria.

Additionally, attention will be given to severe viral pneumonia and respiratory diseases, including seasonal flu and highly pathogenic avian influenza.

At the same time, event-based surveillance is needed to detect cases early at border gates, in the community and at medical facilities for timely handling, controlling the spread, and limiting severe cases and deaths.

In response to the rising and unpredictable trend of severe viral pneumonia cases, Ho Chi Minh City's health sector urgently urges medical facilities to enforce strict mask-wearing for all patients and to reinforce measures against avian influenza transmission.

In addition, the sector ought to proactively monitor suspected cases of severe viral pneumonia in the city in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

WHO's Chief Representative in Vietnam Dr. Angela Pratt stated that the organization is dedicated to assisting Vietnam in managing infectious diseases.

