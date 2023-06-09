Vietnam using open data to boost innovation

The Information and Communications Ministry, Thua Thien – Hue Province People’s Committee, and World Bank yesterday co-held the international conference ‘Open Data and AI – Driving Force for Economic Growth’.



In the conference, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung stated that many governments in the world have recognized public data as an invaluable resource that should be effectively exploited.

He stressed that sharing and opening data among exploiters help to promote innovation, and in turn socio-economic development. The open data also show increasing collaboration between the government and businesses, citizens.

After this speech, conference participants exchanged experience about the influences of open data on economic growth; global trends and experience in introducing open data and then evaluating their uses; policies, opportunities, and challenges as to open data for local authorities in Vietnam; maximization of open data values to encourage research and investments for AI development in Vietnam.