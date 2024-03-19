Vietnam, US state step up cooperation

The Vietnamese trade office in the US had a working session with Secretary of the Department of Commerce of Maryland state Kevin Anderson on March 18, seeking cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and the US state.

At the event, Anderson said Maryland is interested in cooperation in the areas of trade, agriculture, education, logistics, tourism, and investment in smart phone production.

Maryland, spanning over 32,000 square kilometers in the northeastern part of the US, boasts strength in tourism, retail sales, communications and finance, education, agriculture, energy, and science technology. The state is working towards expanding and signing cooperative agreements with international partners, including those in Southeast Asia.

Currently, it has three free trade zones to attract investment and production.

The Vietnamese trade office proposed a technical study to consider a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Maryland administration based on several MoUs that Vietnam has clinched with West Virginia state and Oregon state and one to be signed with Washington state.

Speaking highly of the recommendation, Anderson said Maryland will have an internal discussion and discuss the issue soon.

The Vietnamese side took the occasion to invite Anderson to the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo that will take place in Ho Chi Minh City in June. The latter said he and Maryland Governor Wes Moore have been interested in enhancing the economic and trade ties with Vietnam, and will arrange time to join the event.

Besides, the office asked for Anderson’s support in pushing for Vietnam’s recognition as a market economy by the US.

VNA