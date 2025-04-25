Vietnam treasures strategic partnership with Philippines: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam urged the Philippine Ambassador to focus on promoting several areas of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing political-diplomatic cooperation through facilitating high-level exchanges and contacts.

Party General Secretary To Lam urged the Philippine Ambassador to focus on promoting several areas of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing political-diplomatic cooperation through facilitating high-level exchanges and contacts; boosting economic connectivity for the goal of US$10 billion in bilateral trade; strengthening collaboration in security-defence, and maritime and oceanic matters; and promoting cooperation in other fields such as culture, sports, tourism, education and training, climate change adaptation, and disaster mitigation.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right) receives Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre in Hanoi on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always values the strategic partnership with the Philippines and aspires to elevate it to new heights, making it deeper and more comprehensive, said Party General Secretary To Lam while receiving Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre in Hanoi on April 24.

The leader hailed the ambassador for his active contributions to promoting the Vietnam-Philippines Strategic Partnership in recent times. He emphasised that the year 2025 holds special significance, marking the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two nations, which has seen positive and effective developments, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

For his part, Ambassador Montealegre extended congratulations to the people of Vietnam on the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, as well as the upcoming 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). He expressed admiration for the socio-economic achievements Vietnam has attained recently.

General Secretary To Lam urged the ambassador to focus on promoting several areas of bilateral cooperation, including enhancing political-diplomatic cooperation through facilitating high-level exchanges and contacts; boosting economic connectivity for the goal of $10 billion in bilateral trade; strengthening collaboration in security-defence, and maritime and oceanic matters; and promoting cooperation in other fields such as culture, sports, tourism, education and training, climate change adaptation, and disaster mitigation.

Appreciating the effective and close coordination between the two countries at regional and international organisations and forums, especially the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), and Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the host leader affirmed that Vietnam will actively support the Philippines in successfully assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2026 and will collaborate with the Philippines and other ASEAN countries to promote intra-bloc solidarity, enhance ASEAN's central role, and work towards a united, self-resilient, and sustainable ASEAN.

General Secretary To Lam expressed his confidence that the Philippine diplomat will continue to contribute to the robust, comprehensive, and substantive development of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and the Philippines for the benefits of their people as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and in the world.

Montealegre asserted that his embassy will actively coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies to organise practical and effective activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership and prepare for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026.

It will also make every effort to develop the strategic partnership in a more intensive, practical and effective manner in all fields, the ambassador emphasised.

VNA