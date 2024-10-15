Vietnam to shut down 2G mobile network from Oct.16

The 2G mobile network will be turned off across the nation from October 16, giving room for the development of such advanced telecommunications technologies as 4G and 5G to better serve users’ increasing demand.

Deputy Director General of the ministry's Authority of Telecommunications Nguyen Phong Nha said special areas such as Truong Sa and Hoang Sa and the DK platforms (complexes of economic, scientific and technical services in the country’s southern continental shelf) are exceptions.

Pulling the plug on 2G is a significant move for Vietnam to carry out its national digital transformation programme by 2025 with a vision to 2030, he stated, adding the 2G service will be no longer available for 2G-Only subscribers as the clock strikes the last moment of October 15 while it will be completely phased out by September 2026 to allocate resources for 4G and 5G networks.

After 30 years of operation, the 2G network has become outdated and no longer able to meet users’ demand or keep up with the growth of telecoms services.

Vietnam had more than 18 million 2G subscribers as of January this year and the figure was slashed to nearly 700,000 as of October 10.

Over the past time, service providers have offered support for their 2G subscribers to convert to 4G with various promotional programmes, including gifting 4G data when purchasing 4G devices on installment plans and special discounts for 4G smartphones.

Last month, the ministry decided to extend the deadline of the 2G shutdown by one month due to the impact of Typhoon Yagi.

The switch-off of 2G service has been carried out in many countries such as Japan (2011), Singapore (2017), and China (2021).

Vietnamplus