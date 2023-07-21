Vietnam to import 20 million tons of charcoal from Laos every year

The Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade this morning informed that Minister Nguyen Hong Dien and Laotian Minister of Energy and Mines Phosay Sayasone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of charcoal.

The signing ceremony was considered as an important milestone, marking a new step in cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

The MoU had important contents, including the set target of exporting 20 million tons of charcoal from Laos to Vietnam every year based on actual conditions of the market and each side’s demand; promoting investment cooperation in activities of exploitation, processing and exporting charcoal; strengthening experience sharing to enhance the capacities in the fields of charcoal processing and exploitation.

The MoU will facilitate the trade activities in the field of charcoal between enterprises of the two countries.