Vietnam to host Int'l Federation of Freight Forwarders Association in July

The Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA) will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Regional Annual Meeting of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA) and the mid-year meeting of the ASEAN Freight Forwarders Association (AFFA) in the central city of Da Nang from July 13 to 15.

The event provides opportunities for Vietnamese logistics and export companies to meet and exchange experiences with world partners in the development of logistics services in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About 250 representatives of logistics service companies are expected to attend the FIATA conference, opening up chances for setting up connections between Vietnam and countries around the world in fields such as aviation, catering, hospitality, and tourism.

According to a VLA representative, during and after this event, there is a good prospect of the conclusion of cooperative agreements between Vietnamese companies and members of logistics associations in the region and the world.

A business-to-business (B2B) program will be held within the framework of the conference, enabling Vietnamese companies to directly contact foreign partners, and increase exports to international markets.