Vietnam to export coconuts to China

The Plant Protection Department (under the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry) informed about the high potential of Vietnam to sell a large quantity of coconuts to China.

Accordingly, the Chinese General Administration of Customs has announced of an inspection field trip in the middle of this August to coconut farms and processing factories in Vietnam that have a plan to export their products to China.

Therefore, the Plant Protection Department proposed that the Agriculture and Rural Development Departments of provinces and cities urgently complete necessary documents as well as assigning suitable technical staff to support and guide coconut farms, fresh coconut processing facilities that are taking part in the online inspection as requested by the General Administration of Customs of China.

At present, China has a high demand of fresh coconuts, yet its farms in Hainan Island can only answer 10 percent of this need.

Meanwhile, Vietnam now has over 180,000ha of coconut farms, mainly sited in the Central Coast and Mekong Delta regions like Tra Vinh Province or Ben Tre Province. Vietnam is ranked 7th as to coconut production in the world.