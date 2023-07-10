Vietnam spends over US$480 million on meat imports in first five months

Vietnam imported more than 239,000 tons of meat and meat products worth US$480 million in the first five months of this year.

The number climbed by roughly 1.6 percent in terms of quantity but declined by 9.1 percent in terms of value, according to the General Department of Customs of Vietnam.

In May, Vietnam imported 57,620 tons of meat, worth US$108.8 million, up 9.5 percent in volume but down 10.2 percent in value year-on-year.

This marked the fourth monthly growth in import volume of meat and meat products. During the period, the country imported from more than 36 markets, with the five largest suppliers being the US, India, Russia, Brazil, and Poland.

In particular, meat imports from Russia have steadily soared after decreasing in 2022. The main types of imported meat and include poultry and offal, fresh chilled or frozen pork, and fresh chilled or frozen beef. Imports of chilled or frozen poultry, offal of pigs, buffaloes, and cows were on the uptrend, while pork and beef imports decreased year-on-year.

In the first five months of 2023, Vietnam imported 29,610 tons of fresh chilled or frozen pork, worth US$73.62 million, down 19.9 percent in volume and 5.7 percent in value.