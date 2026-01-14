Vietnam seeks stronger partnership with Singapore

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh had a meeting with Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 13 as part of his working trip to the city-state.

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) meets with Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on January 13. (Photo: MDDI)

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh conveyed the warm greetings from leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam to Lee and expressed appreciation for the significant and enduring contributions made over many years by the late Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to strengthening and deepening Vietnam–Singapore relations, as well as to Vietnam’s economic development, notably the strong expansion of the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) network.

Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong thanked the leaders and people of Vietnam for their warm sentiments, recalled his positive impressions of Vietnam and its people, and highlighted the close cooperation between successive generations of senior leaders of the two countries.

He voiced his confidence that, with its potential and comparative advantages, Vietnam will achieve further major economic development milestones.

The official welcomed the positive and substantive progress in bilateral relations, particularly the development of 21 VSIPs in 14 provinces and cities, and noted the shared aspiration of senior leaders from both countries to work towards establishing 30 VSIPs by 2030.

An overview of the meeting between Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: MDDI)

Regarding financial cooperation, Mr. Lee congratulated Vietnam on the recent establishment of an International Financial Centre, describing it as a reflection of Vietnam’s vision and determination in the new development phase.

He shared Singapore’s experience in developing such centers. He offered strategic recommendations for Vietnam in building and operating its International Financial Centre, affirming that the Singaporean Government stands ready to exchange expertise, support Vietnam, and promote connectivity between the financial centers of the two countries.

Thanking Lee for his valuable insights, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh said that during the visit, the Vietnamese delegation held productive meetings with Singaporean agencies, banks, financial institutions, and investors, all of whom expressed their strong interest and positive assessments regarding Vietnam’s International Financial Centre. Many viewed it as a necessary and sound decision and showed interest in cooperation and investment opportunities, he stated.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that Lee will continue to support efforts to further advance Vietnam–Singapore relations more practically and effectively, as well as provide advice and share experience in developing financial centers and promoting connectivity between the two countries’ international financial centers.

On this occasion, he extended an invitation to Lee to visit Vietnam at a convenient time. The Senior Minister thanked him and accepted the invitation with pleasure.

