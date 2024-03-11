Vietnam pours efforts to develop 5G network nationwide

The first bidding session over the rights to develop and exploit VN’s 5G frequencies happened last weekend in Hanoi. There are three such sessions to be held this round.

Viettel has successfully piloted 5G services at the end of 2020 in Thu Duc City of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)



Four candidates have submitted their registration to participate in those sessions after the approval of Minister Nguyen Manh Hung of Information and Communications for the organization of these bidding sessions in January.

As regulated, only three telecoms businesses – the winners in the three bidding sessions – can receive the permit for the development and exploitation of the country’s three 5G frequency bands. When winning the right to develop and exploit a certain 5G frequency band, the telecoms businesses will then be licensed to provide mobile communication services.

The year of 2024 is the chosen time by the Information and Communications Ministry for the commercialization of 5G services nationwide. After three years of piloting this technology, major telecoms companies in Vietnam are able to evaluate the current infrastructure and effectiveness of the network for a suitable business plan.

There are now five networks with proper infrastructure in Vietnam, namely Viettel, VNPT, MobiFone, Vietnamobile, and Gtel Mobile. However, the domestic market shares mostly belong to the first three, who are ideal candidates to win the 5G exploitation rights in the bidding race.

As the commercialization of 5G service in Vietnam shows signs of profit, Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone all hope to accelerate this process, which is expected to speed up the establishment of a digital society, economy, and government.

In the latest working session with the Prime Minister, President cum General Director of Viettel Group Tao Duc Thang informed that in 2024, his business plans to cover the whole country with its 5G network. It will invest nearly VND30 trillion (US$1.22 billion) to strengthen connections to remote areas.

Studies from famous telecoms corporations like Ericsson and Huawei reveal that the 5G will be the physical network for digital connections in the future to link humans to not only humans but also machines. Predictions show that 5G service providers in Vietnam will have earned a revenue of $1.5 billion by 2030.

After the piloting time in 55 provinces and cities, most mobile users express their hope for the formal introduction of 5G services nationwide as soon as possible. Therefore, Viettel, has poured much effort into researching and manufacturing 5G connection terminals, in piloting these products in hi-tech parks as well as research centers and universities.

By Tran Luu – Translated by Vien Hong