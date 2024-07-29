Vietnam-one of nations with highest hepatitis virus infection rates

The Hepatitis virus is considered a silent killer, with nearly 10 million Vietnamese people infected with this virus.

President Le Trung Hai of the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Association at the event

This was heard at an annual conference to commemorate World Hepatitis Day and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City jointly organized by the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Association, the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Surgery Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Hepatobiliary Association, and the University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City.

According to experts, the two main causes of liver cancer in Vietnam are the high rate of hepatitis virus infection and heavy alcohol consumption. This poses a significant challenge to the healthcare system and the hepatobiliary specialty in our country.

Over the years, the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Association and the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Surgery Association have collaborated with various organizations to conduct practical activities to raise awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hepatitis virus-related diseases and liver cancer to improve public health care.

President Le Trung Hai of the Vietnam Hepatobiliary Association stated that the conference featured 11 scientific sessions with 65 outstanding, diverse, and engaging reports on internal medicine, surgery, resuscitation, organ transplantation, imaging diagnostics, minimally invasive interventions, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

These were presented by nearly 30 major medical centers and units, with many international professors and experts participating.

This is a prestigious and high-quality forum that helps physicians update new advances in hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer in our country, and share valuable experiences to better collaborate and support multimodal treatment in disease prevention and management.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc emphasized the importance of the scientific sessions and proposed updates and additions to the content on nutrition for patients with cirrhosis and liver cancer. He also suggested enhancing communication and collaborating with the Ministry of Health to organize large-scale national programs to raise public and community awareness about liver diseases.

By Giao Linh – Translated By Anh Quan