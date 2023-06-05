Vietnam NASA Space Week opens in Hau Giang

The first-ever Vietnam NASA Space Week opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on June 5 with the participation of a delegation of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s astronauts.

The two-day long event offers an opportunity for students to join in an exchange with Michael A. Baker, a former astronaut of NASA; and Josef Schmid, a NASA flight surgeon and a major general in the United States Air Force Reserves to learn about working and living environment in space, a number of

scientific research protecting the Earth and reducing pollution, risk warnings of asteroids hitting the Earth, and extraterrestrial life.

Mr. Michael A. Baker expressed his joy at visiting Vietnam and taking part in the event.

The event also highlights NASA's achievements and contributions to exploring space, researching science, and developing technology. It encourages people to learn about the missions, advancements, and technological innovations of NASA, the latest projects and initiatives of the US space agency, as well as inspires the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

The event is co-organized by the People’s Committees of Hau Giang Province, Thu Duc City (HCMC), and Binh Dinh Province, and the HCMC Computer Association, with the support of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).