Vietnam makes concerted efforts to control African Swine Fever

In an effort to resolutely prevent the outbreak of African Swine Fever, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has issued a directive mandating the implementation of rigorous and synchronized measures to control the African Swine Fever.

According to a report from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, there have been 1,452 outbreaks of African swine fever across 1,103 communes in 48 provinces and cities since the start of the year. This has resulted in the culling of 81,030 pigs, a number 2.6 times higher than during the same period in 2023.

Additionally, storms No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 have caused significant damage to agricultural production, particularly livestock farming. The combined impact of these storms and ongoing disease outbreaks has adversely affected the livestock industry, food supply, and consumer price index, with particularly severe consequences expected at the end of the year and during the Lunar New Year of 2025.

To swiftly and efficiently combat African swine fever, restore affected products, and secure the food supply, the Prime Minister has urged the Chairpersons of the People's Committees in provinces and cities to take direct action and mobilize local resources to thoroughly address existing outbreaks and avert the emergence of new ones.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is tasked with closely monitoring the situation and implementing proactive measures to ensure a stable food supply before, during, and after the Lunar New Year 2025. The Ministry of Public Security is mandated to strictly enforce laws against the trade and transportation of diseased goods and products of unknown origin.

The Prime Minister has assigned the National Steering Committee against smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods (or the National Steering Committee 389) and provincial Steering Committees 389 to mandate law enforcement forces to strengthen patrols and controls to prevent, promptly detect, and strictly penalize individuals engaged in the illegal transportation of pigs and pig products from foreign countries into the country.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed market management forces and relevant units to coordinate with veterinary forces, police, and traffic inspectors to strengthen control, detect, promptly prevent, and strictly penalize individuals engaged in the illegal trade and transportation of diseased pigs and pork products of unknown origin or that have not undergone mandatory quarantine, with the aim of preventing the outbreak of African Swine Fever and other animal diseases.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan