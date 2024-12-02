Vietnam Logistics Forum 2024 opens

The Vietnam Logistics Forum 2024, themed “Free Trade Zone - Breakthrough Solution to Promote Logistics Growth”, takes place at the Ho Tram area, Xuyen Moc District, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

The event began taking place at the Ho Tram area, Xuyen Moc District, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province on December 1 late, with participation of 400 delegates from centrally-run ministries, agencies and representatives of localities, associations, experts, managers and businesses operating in the logistics, import-export fields both domestically and internationally.

Nguyen Anh Son, Director General of the Department of Import and Export at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), stated that this forum valued for Vietnam as the country is heavily dependent on export commodities and expanding its market through free trade agreements (FTAs) with many major partners.

According to him, the benefits of free trade zones (FTZs) for economic development in general and the logistics services sector in particular have been proven by global practices. However, Vietnam has not officially established any FTZs yet.

Apart from the pilot free trade zone model in Da Nang City approved by the National Assembly, Vietnam's legal system does not have regulations on the procedures and authority for investment policy decisions, establishment decisions, management models, operational mechanisms, and management decentralization in FTZs, to be applied nationwide.

The delegates join the Vietnam Logistics Forum 2024.

During the Vietnam Logistics Forum 2024, the delegates focused on discussing the current situation; identifying opportunities and challenges; sharing experiences, solutions and proposals from the needs of the logistics business community to propose solutions and recommendations to the competent authorities to perfect the mechanism and policy for developing free trade zones in Vietnam; creating new breakthroughs to promote logistics services development in the coming time.

On December 2, its plenary session will be held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Industry and Trade along with attendance of leaders from ministries, sectors and localities.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Ministry of Industry and Trade will organize a field survey at major ports and logistics centers in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province and the surrounding areas.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong