Vietnam joins LIMA 2025 exhibition in Malaysia

A delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is participating in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2025, which opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 20.

The Vietnamese delegation visits Russia' booth. (Photo: VNA)

During their May 18-23 stay, the delegation, led by Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, attended the opening ceremony, toured exhibition areas, and met with defence officials and enterprises from various countries.

Lieutenant General Pham Truong Son thanked international partners for taking part in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 and expressed hopes for continued cooperation.

Now in its 17th edition, LIMA 2025, the largest of its kind to date, features 860 exhibitors from 24 countries.

The exhibition includes aerial and naval displays, trade deal signing, and forums, with an expected 40,000 visitors. Its key themes cover defence technology, aerospace, maritime, unmanned systems, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

Vietnam’s participation highlights its commitment to developing a modern, self-reliant, and dual-use defence industry.

