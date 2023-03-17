Vietnam joins in defence exhibition in Japan

A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence participated in DSEI Japan 2023, the only large-scale, fully integrated defence event in Japan, from March 14-17.

First launched in 2019, the biennial event was suspended until this year due to impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, it brought together 292 companies from 24 countries, including big names like BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Thales and Rolls Royce, which displayed the most cutting-edge products and technologies in defence.

Within the framework of the exhibition, Major General Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the Vietnamese delegation, met with Major General Ohashi Satoru, Deputy Director of the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency under the Japanese Ministry of Defence.

Son spoke highly of the Japanese side’s professionalism in the organisation of the expo, saying apart from learning about the new defence equipment and technologies, Vietnam had an opportunity to exchange experience with Japan in the organisation of events in preparation for the next Vietnam International Defence Expo (Vietnam Defence).

Last year, Vietnam Defence took place in Hanoi from December 8-10, attracting 174 enterprises from 30 countries.