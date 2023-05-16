Vietnam invited to attend expanded G7 Summit 2023

At an invitation of the Japanese side, Vietnam is one of the two Southeast Asian countries invited to attend the expanded Group of Seven (G7) Summit 2023.

This is the third time that Vietnam will attend the event.

Receiving the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to lead a high-ranking delegation to attend this year’s expanded G7 Summit and start a working trip in Japan from May 19 to May 21.

The participation will affirm the role, position and contribution of Vietnam to joint efforts for promoting cooperation, maintaining growth and solving common challenges of the international community.