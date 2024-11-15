Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

The Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024 takes place from November 15 to November 16 at Rex Hotel Saigon, 141 Nguyen Hue Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

InnoLab Asia in collaboration with Saigon Entrepreneur Magazine and the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City organized the summit which takes place from November 15 to November 16, presenting a vibrant connection platform for enterprises in the innovation ecosystem through the exchange of technological information, advanced initiatives, and in-depth discussions on sustainable and innovative development.

This year, the organizers have connected a network of over 250,000 businesses, research institutes and organizations in Asia, Australia and Europe.

An exhibition space introduces new and advanced initiatives towards sustainable development.

Within the Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024, there are seminars, business exhibitions and fundraising activities for startup projects revolving around hot topics such as solutions focusing on sustainable development, primarily innovation in renewable energy, waste management and green transportation; emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computing; smart manufacturing and automation; innovation in the field of education, particularly innovative educational technology.

Apart from discussion sessions, there are booths for technology exhibitions from Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Switzerland countries with new initiatives towards sustainable development.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024.

Attending and delivering his opening speech, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan stated that the Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024 is one of the activities following the trends of the era and the innovation needs and development direction of Vietnam.

In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has built the most dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country, with more than 50 percent of startups, over 40 percent of startup incubators and 60 percent of venture capital funds available in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City also accounts for 44 percent of venture capital and 60 percent of successful deals nationwide, which is evidence of the robust startup ecosystem development in the city.

These activities are gradually enhancing the competitiveness of the startup ecosystem of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the whole country in general, which is on par with countries in the region and the world.

In order to actualize these goals, international cooperation is considered as an important factor.

Vietnam remains a potential and safe destination for international investors thanks to the dynamic creativity of the economy, the young workforce, innovative solutions of startups in applying technology in e-commerce, financial technology, high-tech agriculture and so on.

The Vietnam Innovation Summit 2024 is expected to connect and introduce Ho Chi Minh City's innovation ecosystem to countries in the region; create a unique opportunity for Vietnamese startups to introduce themselves to the social community and the world; lure venture capital from investment funds of developed countries, emphasized Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

