Vietnam-Hungary mark 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in HCMC

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on March 19 held a ceremony to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Hungary (February 3, 1950 – 2025).

Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehőcz Gábor (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan appreciated the long-standing traditional friendship, which began in the 1950s, when Hungarian friends stood by and supported the Vietnamese people in their struggle for national independence and reunification.

He affirmed that this relationship has continued to develop deeper and broader, making a significant contribution to the construction and development of both countries.

Ho Chi Minh City continues to maintain and strengthen its relationship with Budapest, the capital of Hungary, by upgrading their cooperation agreement in areas such as economy, tourism, cultural management, education, urban management, and urban infrastructure, he added.

Recalling the 75-year tradition of Hungary-Vietnam diplomatic relations, Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Lehőcz Gábor expressed his appreciation for the achievements made and shared the efforts of both countries in facing new challenges and the rapidly changing global trends.

According to the diplomat, the road ahead is long and full of challenges, but the most important common goal for both nations is peace and stability, which serve as a powerful motivation for them to effectively respond to future challenges.

An art performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Both share the belief and desire to develop through the efforts of their people. Therefore, it is the responsibility of each individual to create an economic environment that prioritizes each country's citizens.

With a vision that prioritizes sustainable development, the two countries can pursue successful cooperation policies in many areas such as innovation, digitalization, and environmental protection.

According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, as of January, Hungary had run nine projects with a total investment of over US$9.2 million, ranking 46th out of 127 countries and territories pouring capital into the city. In terms of trade, total trade turnover between the city and Hungarian localities reached US$149.8 million in 2024, up 77 percent year-on-year.

Vietnamplus