Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023 opens

The Vietnam-Hau Giang International Rice Festival 2023, themed “Centennial Journey of Vietnamese Rice”, opened in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 12.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The four-day event takes place at a time when Vietnam is aiming to become a pioneering nation in high-quality, low emission rice production, green and sustainable development, in line with a project on the sustainable development of one million ha of high-quality, low emission rice farming linked with green growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030.

It also presents an opportunity to showcase the potential and strengths of Vietnamese rice production and stimulate national rice trade, conveying a message to the world about a nation that is responsible for global food security and food production.

In his online speech from Hanoi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the festival aims to popularise the images of Vietnam, its friendly and hardworking people, and a rice culture that spans thousands of years.

According to him, Vietnam is the first country to build the 1 million ha rice project to improve people’s lives and demonstrate its responsibility for the global community in tackling climate change and building a low-emission agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan affirmed that building a responsible production and business environment while actively contributing to global food security has always been a strategic goal and commitment of the Vietnamese rice industry during the global integration.

The festival features various activities, including exhibition booths introducing rice products, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items, culinary delights made from rice, machinery and equipment for rice production. There is also an exhibition titled "Vietnam's Rice Road"; along the embankment of Xa No canal, showcasing the journey of Vietnam's rice cultivation.

Other activities include demonstrations of agricultural machinery and equipment for tasks such as spraying pesticides and sowing, mechanised seeding technology, a circular agriculture model using straw, and a smart rice cultivation model.

Conferences and workshops on Vietnam-Africa policy dialogue, South-South cooperation, support for the transformation of food system, responsible and sustainable development of Vietnam's rice value chain, the global rice situation and upcoming trends are also scheduled.

Vietnamplus