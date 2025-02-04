Vietnam hailed as destination for AI development in 2025

Vietnam’s flexible approach to AI regulations has enabled the country to leverage its geopolitical advantages, skilled workforce, and innovation ecosystem for sustained technological progress.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang enjoy Hanoi street food on December 5, 2024.

With Government-backed incentives and a proposed regulatory sandbox, the outlook for digital technology investors in Vietnam is promising, according to an article published on vietnam-briefing.com.

It said over the past five years, Vietnam has attracted major international technology corporations thanks to its strategic location and abundant resources in ASEAN. The presence and recent key moves by Qualcomm, Samsung and NVIDIA have positioned Vietnam as a leading hub for AI research and innovation in the region.

“Vietnam has many advantages, of which the biggest ‘superpower’ is family values and respect for education. Vietnamese people excel in STEM fields, especially maths and science.

This makes Vietnam the second-largest supplier of software engineers in the world – a fact that few people know about. With this potential, we believe that Vietnam is an ideal place for NVIDIA to develop R&D centres and build a strong AI ecosystem here”, said Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA.

Vietnam’s legal framework also offers numerous incentives for digital technology investors, creating a favourable environment for business expansion. With the introduction of the regulatory sandbox, companies can develop and test new digital technology products and services for up to two years without being restricted by rigid legal requirements. International investors should capitalise on these advantages to enter and expand in Vietnam’s AI market, the writing noted.

In conclusion, the article said Vietnam’s flexible approach to AI regulations has enabled the country to leverage its geopolitical advantages, skilled workforce, and innovation ecosystem for sustained technological progress.

Through clear AI strategies, structured implementation plans, and progressive legal frameworks, the Government aims to mitigate risks while fostering breakthroughs in AI development.

NVIDIA’s recent expansion is a clear indicator of this transformation, signaling strong growth prospects for both domestic and international investors in Vietnam’s AI sector, it added.

VNA