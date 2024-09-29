Vietnam Fruit Festival officially commences in China’s Beijing

The Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the Vietnam Fruit Festival officially commenced this morning at the Tan Phat Dia Agricultural Distribution Center in the Feng Tai District of the capital of China - Beijing.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien delivers a speech at the opening ceremony.

The event centered around the theme 'Vietnamese Fruits - Delicious All Year Round,' is being coordinated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, with backing from the Vietnamese Embassy in China and the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has indicated that this marks the first large-scale fruit festival from Vietnam to be held in Beijing, attracting numerous Vietnamese agricultural exporters alongside Chinese importers and distributors.

The event will also feature direct trade activities between businesses from both countries, as well as a seminar discussing the export potential of Vietnamese fruits.

As reported by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the festival will take place over two days, September 29 and 30. The Tan Phat Dia Center, the venue for the event, caters not only to the consumption needs of Beijing's 22 million residents but also to surrounding areas such as Hubei and Tianjin.

The primary objective of this initiative is to boost the authorized export of Vietnamese fruits to China, focusing specifically on central regions such as Beijing. During the first half of 2024, the export value of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables amounted to US$3.33 billion, with 64 percent of this total being directed to China.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, this festival is a follow-up initiative following the visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to China in August and coincides with the 13th session of the Vietnam-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee.

By Van Phuc – Translated By Dan Thuy