Vietnam fosters legislative ties with foreign countries

Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha has held meetings with representatives from Canada, Norway, and Ukraine on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Vientiane.

Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha (3rd from left) and Vietnamese and Canadian officials in a group photo. (Source: VNA)

At the October 20 meeting with Canadian Senator Yuen Pau Woo, the two sides shared the view that the Vietnam-Canada cooperation has been growing strongly across spheres since the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 1973.

The upgrade of the relationship to a comprehensive partnership in 2017 has facilitated collaboration in such areas as economy, trade, investment, education, and cultural exchange, they said.

Woo expressed his interest in Vietnam’s electric vehicle and motorcycle manufacturer Vinfast and his hope for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) to create more opportunities for businesses of both countries.

Regarding infrastructure, he suggested Vietnam consider inviting Canadian investors and architects to share their expertise in large-scale projects, such as the high-speed railway system between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

On foreign affairs and defence, the two countries have been maintaining their active diplomatic relations and regularly exchanging high-level delegations. Vietnam took note and highly valued Canada's role in regional security issues, particularly its stance on the East Sea and its support for the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Vietnam has sent an invitation to Canada to attend the conference of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie slated for January 2025 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

The same day, Ha met with Erna Solberg from the Norwegian parliamentary delegation, during which they highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, especially in maritime and forestry matters, and renewable energy.

The Vietnamese legislator used the occasion to call for Norway’s support to his country in energy transition.

Regarding regional issues, the two sides shared the view on the need to settle disputes by peaceful measures, not use or threaten to use force, and abide by the UNCLOS 1982, as well as the need to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.

Meeting Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-parliamentary Cooperation and head of the Ukraine delegation, Ha noted that Vietnam is deeply concerned over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and shares with Ukrainian people over the immense losses and suffering they are enduring.

Vietnam continues to call for an end to the conflict, for the restoration of peace and the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure, he said.

As an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam stands ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and seeking solutions to stabilise the situation, for peace and stability in the region and the world at large, he noted.

VNA