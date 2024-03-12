Vietnam facilitates coal-to-gas transition projects: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Keijo Novaron (Photo: VNA)

Speaking highly of the effective cooperation between Vietnam and Finland in the areas of circular economic development, environmental protection and clean energy, Ha said Vietnam is now a partner of the European Union (EU) and G7 countries to deliver on the net-zero commitment and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).



Regarding the flexible power project of Wartsila Corporation, he asked the group to have the full consideration of the expenditure of infrastructure investment, gas purchase, power generation from renewable energy, transmission system, among others, making the project suitable to the Vietnamese market.



He also informed the guests of Vietnam’s policies of encouraging and attracting foreign investors to off-shore wind power development, direct power purchase, renewable energy equipment manufacturing, and waste-to-energy projects.



Ambassador Keijo Novaron, for his part, said Vietnam and Finland have worked together to promote sustainable development by cooperating in the fields of clean water supply, environmental hygiene, innovation, and afforestation.



The two countries have exchanged technologies and knowledge in the areas requiring state-of-the-art technologies that they are interested in, he added.



Meanwhile, Hakan Agnevall said the corporation and its Vietnamese partner are working to carry out the first flexible power project in Vietnam.

