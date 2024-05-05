Vietnam faces population decline as birth rate falls

Without timely policy adjustments and solutions to raise the birth rate, Vietnam's population will gradually decrease, hindering the country's socio-economic development.

Illustrative image (Photo: Nhandan.vn)

Vietnam has surpassed the milestone of over 100 million people, becoming the third most populous country in Southeast Asia and ranking 15th in the world. The working-age group accounts for over 66 percent of the total population.

However, statistics from the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Planning and Investment painted a concerning picture. In 1999, the average number of children per woman was 2.33. This number has steadily dipped, reaching a record low of 1.9 children per woman in 2023. This falls short of the replacement fertility rate of 2.1 children needed to maintain a stable population.

Recognising the potential threat to the country's economic growth, the Prime Minister signed a decision in 2020 approving a program on adjusting fertility rates in different regions and groups by 2030.

This initiative includes increasing birth rates in areas with low fertility and decreasing them in regions with high rates, ultimately striving for a national average of 2.1 children per woman.

Mai Trung Son from the Vietnam Population Authority said that the draft Population Law, which is being developed, proposes measures to encourage couples to have two children in cities and provinces with low birth rates.

They include proposing one-time financial support for women with second children, exempting or reducing tuition fees for preschool and primary school children, supporting marriage and family counseling, and creating a family-friendly environment through workplace policies that accommodate childcare needs and promote shared responsibilities among family members.

Vietnamplus