Vietnam eyes stronger ties with Interpol to fight transnational crime

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN and int'l organisations in Vienna, Austria, has expressed his hope for stronger ties with Interpol to bolster Vietnam’s role as a member state and curb transnational crimes.

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (L) and Head of the Interpol’s Permanent Observer Office to the UN Floriane Bacconnier. (Photo: VNA)

In a working session with Head of the Interpol’s Permanent Observer Office to the United Nations (UN) Floriane Bacconnier on March 19, Ambassador Hoang said as the Chair of the Asia-Pacific Group at international organizations in Vienna, Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to further boost cooperation between Interpol and regional countries, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace, stability, security, and sustainable development.

He noted that since joining Interpol in 1991, Vietnamese authorities have successfully combated foreign-related and transnational crimes through Interpol cooperation.

The diplomat hailed Interpol as an effective network enabling Vietnamese authorities to work with international counterparts on the sharing of anti-crime information and experience, joint investigations, the handling of transnational organized crime cases, and the apprehension of numerous international fugitives.

Vietnam has been actively working with Interpol and other countries on training and capacity-building programs to enhance law enforcement capabilities and practical expertise in combating transnational crimes, he said.

The ambassador congratulated Interpol on its impressive achievements in combating transnational organized crimes worldwide, particularly in the fight against terrorism and cybercrime. He highlighted Interpol’s active participation and valuable contributions to the successful drafting of the UN Convention against Cybercrime, which is scheduled to be opened for signing in Hanoi this year.

Bacconnier underlined the crucial role of permanent missions in facilitating practical cooperation between Interpol and national law enforcement agencies. She expressed her hope for closer collaboration with Vietnam’s Permanent Mission in the near future to launch new initiatives aimed at improving effective partnerships between Interpol and Asia-Pacific countries, including Vietnam.

Interpol looks forward to Vietnam successfully hosting the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime and hopes for its early entry into force, she said, adding that the convention acknowledges Interpol’s essential role in promoting international cooperation through the rapid and secure sharing of information on cybercrime and related offenses.

