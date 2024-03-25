Vietnam condemns all forms of terrorist acts: Ambassador

Vietnam condemns all acts of terrorism in any form targeting civilians, including the terrorist attack that caused great loss in Russia on March 22 evening, said Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi.

Russia observes a national day of mourning on March 24 after the terrorist attack. (Photo: VNA)

According to latest statistics released by Russian authorities, at least 137 people were killed and 182 others injured, many in severe conditions, after armed attackers stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow and opened fire. Russia observed a national day of mourning on March 24, with flags lowered to half-mast and entertainment activities suspended.

On March 23 alone, more than 4,000 people, including Vietnamese, went to donate blood in Moscow to support the victims.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Khoi expressed his belief that the Russian Government and people will further stay united and soon overcome this ordeal.

After learning about deadly shooting, Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the incident.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled similar messages to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

